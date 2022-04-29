KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A Knoxville man facing a charge of attempted first degree murder was arrested Friday in Sevierville.

Sevierville Police Department SWAT, K-9 and patrol teams arrested Jason Allen Wynn, 44, Friday morning on an outstanding attempted first-degree murder warrant from Knox County. Authorities responded to 1269 Avery Lane in Sevierville after learning that Wynn could be staying in the area.

A SPD Facebook post said that Wynn surrendered and was taken into custody roughly an hour after initial attempts to get him to come out of the apartment were unsuccessful.

The arrest warrant was issued following an investigation into a shooting in the 5500 block of West Luttrell Road in Knoxville on the evening of April 19. Witnesses reported yelling coming from the driveway shortly before hearing a single gunshot and seeing a dark-colored car leave the driveway at high speeds.

Ashley Taylor, 25.

According to an interview with the victim, 25-year-old Ashley Taylor asked him to pick her up at the West Luttrell Rd home. The victim told investigators that will he and an unknown male were sitting in the car listening to music, the unknown male pulled out a gun and fired one shot.

The victim reported he was able to drive away in his vehicle and make it to a family member’s home where he called 911. He was transported to the University of Tennessee Medical Center where he later positively identified Jason Wynn as the unknown male that shot him after being presented a photographic lineup.

Detective were able to secure a search warrant of the victim’s phone on and retrieved messages from Taylor, telling the victim to come the West Luttrell Road home. GPS data from the victim’s phone puts them at that address at the time witnesses observed the altercation in the driveway and heard the single gunshot.

Taylor and Wynn both faces one count of attempted first-degree murder. A preliminary hearing for Taylor is currently scheduled for May 12 in Knox County.