KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A man who was convicted of sexually assaulting two children for several years has been sentenced to 50 years in prison, according to Knox County District Attorney Charme D. Allen.

Darrin Wayne Smith, 57, was convicted of 38 counts, including multiple counts of rape of a child, attempted rape of a child, rape, aggravated statutory rape, statutory rape by an authority figure, aggravated sexual battery and sexual battery by an authority figure.

According to the Office of the District Attorney General, Knoxville Police Department Investigator Phyllis Tonkin was able to gather evidence from two victims who were sexually assaulted and abused by Smith.

The evidence revealed that when the first victim was seven years old, Smith sexually assaulted and molested the child. The abuse continued after the victim turned 16 years old. Smith sexually abused the second victim when she was 10 years old. The abuse continued until the victim was 13 years old.

The second victim told a counselor about the incidents and the counselor reported the information to the authorities. Tonkin and Department of Children’s Services Investigator Greg Boderck interviewed Smith who reportedly made incriminating statements.

Smith is required to serve 50 without the possibility of parole.

“These children were abused for years,” said DA Charme Allen. “Thanks to the bravery

of these victims, no more children will be harmed by this defendant.”