KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Brian Scott Hicks died at the scene after a shooting on Daylily Drive on Feb. 14, 2021.

Knoxville Police Department responded to a shooting on the 1400 block of Daylily Drive around 10:40 p.m. They found the victim inside a South Knoxville apartment after a burglary was reported.

Knoxville police were able to identify the victim as Hicks.

There are no suspects in custody and the investigation remains ongoing.

He is one of 80 men murdered in Knoxville since 2004 whose cases remain unsolved.