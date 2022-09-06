KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Wayne Humphrey, 41, died at the scene after the shooting on Brooks Avenue on March 18, 2021.

Knoxville Police responded to a shooting on 2908 Brooks Avenue. They found an unresponsive male inside of the home suffering from a gunshot wound. Humphrey was identified by police and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Humphrey was known as a kind person who would “give anyone the shirt off of his back,” according to family and friends.

Humphrey attended Midview High School, was a Cub Scout and was a soccer player. His hobbies were fishing, cooking and spending time with his family, according to the obituary.

His family said that he was most known for his strong faith in God.

Family and friends of Humphrey are hoping that the police find the person who killed him.

The investigation is still ongoing and East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers are encouraging anyone with information about the incident to contact them.

There are multiple ways you can provide anonymous information to Crime Stoppers. You can call 865-215-7165 or **TIPS, and go online at www.easttnvalleycrimestoppers.org, via the free mobile app, P3 Tips, or on the East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers Facebook page. Tipsters can remain anonymous and are eligible to receive a cash reward.

He is one of 80 men murdered in Knoxville since 2004 whose cases remain unsolved.