Knoxville home called ‘hub of drug trafficking’ closed as public nuisance

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knox County Drug Related Death Task Force has closed an East Knoxville home that investigators say is a hub of drug trafficking and criminal activity. The home has been subject to 44 calls relating to the drug trade, burglaries, robberies and assaults over a three-year period, according to Knox County District Attorney Charme Allen.

The home, located at 2835 Nichols Ave., was closed Friday by order of Judge Kyle Hixson under the state nuisance law. According to a release from the DA’s office, Knoxville Police conducted two controlled buys of fentanyl at the residence.

Surveillance of the home showed as many as 40 vehicles or individuals per day arriving at the residence only to leave a short time later.

Investigators have observed subjects leave the home and inject illegal narcotics on the street in front of the residence. Officers have also observed on multiple occasions male subjects urinate in the roadway in front of the residence.

This nuisance injunction marks the 60th closure by the District Attorney’s Office and Knoxville Police Department.