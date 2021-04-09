Knoxville investigators searching for bank robbery suspect

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Special agents with the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Knoxville Police Department are looking for a suspect believed to be responsible for a bank robbery.

Investigators say the suspect robbed the FSNB located inside the Walmart on Kinzel Way; reportedly entering the bank Friday afternoon and handed the tellers a note demanding money. The tellers complied and the suspect left in a dark green Honda Accord.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, you’re asked to call the FBI Knoxville field office or 911.