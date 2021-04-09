Knoxville investigators searching for bank robbery suspect

Crime and Courts

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Special agents with the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Knoxville Police Department are looking for a suspect believed to be responsible for a bank robbery.

Investigators say the suspect robbed the FSNB located inside the Walmart on Kinzel Way; reportedly entering the bank Friday afternoon and handed the tellers a note demanding money. The tellers complied and the suspect left in a dark green Honda Accord.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, you’re asked to call the FBI Knoxville field office or 911.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

WATE 6 Storm Weather School

WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter