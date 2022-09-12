KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A Knoxville man faces several charges including assault and resisting arrest after police responded to a report of a large fight at a bar on Market Square early Sunday morning.

Officers responded to Preservation Pub around 1:15 a.m. Sunday where a large fight was reported on the fourth floor. Officers reported that 30-year-old Lucas Branch was found refusing to leave the business and assaulting multiple people.

Bar staff told investigators that Branch threw an entire beer on an employee after arguing about the size of a shot. He allegedly punched the employee in the head while they attempted to get him to leave the building and struck another employee who was trying to break up the altercation.

The incident report also claims he struck a bouncer who was attempting to restrain him. Multiple customers also attempted to help restrain Branch, police said.

Police reported that Branch resisted officers throughout the incident. According to the incident report, the suspect kicked an officer in the groin once officers reached the patrol car and kicked a second officer in the groin who was attempting to photograph his injuries.

He faces three counts of assault on a first responder, four of assault-threat of bodily injury, one count of criminal trespassing, one count of resisting arrest and disorderly conduct. He is set to appear in court on Sept. 26.