KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Knoxville man accused in the 2022 death of an unborn child has been found not guilty of murder. However, he was found guilty of vehicular homicide.

Payton McCarty was allegedly involved in a domestic dispute on June 16, 2022, when a pregnant woman was found in a roadway by first responders with life-threatening injuries.

Investigators said McCarty had hit the victim with his vehicle and drove away, reportedly dragging the victim. She recovered but lost her unborn child. McCarty was facing several charges including felony murder and vehicular homicide.

His trial began on Sept. 25. According to the District Attorney’s office, he was only found guilty of vehicular homicide.

His sentencing is set for Nov. 17.