KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Knoxville man is facing multiple assault charges after he reportedly hit someone with a baseball bat and then spat on a police officer.

Arrest reports say Brandon Burros was arguing with the victim on North Broadway Saturday when he reportedly hit the victim in the head with an aluminum baseball bat. Officers say the victim was knocked out and Burros walked away after dropping the bat.

The victim had a large laceration from the bat, according to an arrest report. He was taken to Fort Sanders Medical Center for treatment.

Another report says officers found him about 40 minutes later in a field at Steven’s Mortuary. Officers say once they brought Burros into custody, he spits in an officer’s face.

He is facing charges including aggravated assault and assault on a first responder.