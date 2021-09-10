Knoxville man arrested for allegedly pointing gun at driver during road rage incident

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Knoxville man is facing aggravated assault charges stemming from a suspected road rage incident late Wednesday night where police officers say he waved a pistol at another driver.

The suspect, 65-year-old Michael Bracken, was arrested by officers after intervening in what appeared to be a road rage chase between Bracken and the victim for eight miles.

According to the arrest report, around 11:56 p.m. Wednesday, police responded to a report of a disturbance that began along the Alcoa Highway and West Governor John Sevier Highway. The victim said he had been driving west on Gov. John Sevier Hwy. behind the suspect when both drivers had to slam on their brakes.

When the victim went to check on the other driver, Bracken reportedly pointed a pistol at him from his vehicle window. A chase ensued then. Police allege Bracken followed the victim from Gov. John Sevier Highway to Strawberry Plains Pike, where officers intervened.

Officers arrested Bracken without further incident. They also found a loaded Glock 43X handgun in Bracken’s vehicle. Bracken told officers he had been driving home from work when the vehicle behind him (driven by the victim) “began driving upon him very closely,” so Bracken thought when he exited his vehicle, he wanted to fight so he pointed his handgun at him.

Bracken was transported to the Roger D. Wilson detention facility. The handgun was confiscated by police.