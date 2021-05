KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A man has been arrested following a shooting on May 24 in Clinton.

Micheal West, 38, of Knoxville has been charged with attempted first-degree murder, aggravated assault, criminal conspiracy, reckless endangerment, and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

The shooting took place in the parking lot of the Git’N Go Market on Clinch Avenue.

The Clinton Police Department is investigating this incident.