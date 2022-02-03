KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Rodney Hensley and Ashley Lyons are legally married, but they recently separated and are living at separate addresses. Hensley has been arrested for tracking Lyons without consent and repeatedly harassing her.

On Jan. 31 Officer F. Fox responded to a non-violent call at Ashley Lyons’ residence. Lyons says that Hensley has been visiting her home and harassing her since the first of the year. She had a suspicion that Hensley broke into her condo, but had no proof according to a report.

Lyons also stated that Hensley sent her several screenshots of his cellphone, showing he had placed a GPS tracking device on her vehicle.

According to Lyons and 911 call records, Hensley was at her residence on Jan. 5 at 7:24 p.m. and Jan. 11 at 2:09 p.m. Each time he harrassed Lyons and refused to leave until she called 911 according to Lyons. Hensley was gone prior to officers arriving on the scene both times.

Lyons reported a stolen wallet and ammunition from her apartment on Jan. 28 at 9:03 a.m. Police found no signs of forced entry, leading her to believe it was Hensley seeing as he still possessed a key to the condo. Although Lyons has a no-contact order of protection against Hensley, it had not been served at the time of the report.

Lyons’ vehicle was inspected and a “Trackl” brand GPS tracking device was found on the underside of her vehicle, attached by a magnet. Lyons had no knowledge of the tracking device being placed on her vehicle and provided no consent.

The vehicle that underwent inspection was registered only under Lyons’ name, and the tracking device allegedly matched the one from Hensley’s screenshots.

Warrants for Stalking and Violation of Electronic Tracking of Motor Vehicles have been placed on file for Hensley.

Lyons stated she has a safe location to reside at during this time.