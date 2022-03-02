KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Knoxville man faces charges of theft and domestic violence after two incidents last month involving two different women, a sword and a Dodge Charger. At the time of his arrest, the man had led officers in a brief foot pursuit along Pleasant Ridge Road.

Joseph Anthony Davis, 40, of Knoxville, was arrested and held in Knox County this week for charges stemming from two incidents involving two women in February. Court records state Davis allegedly stole one woman’s Dodge Charger while she was shopping at KARM and about a week later, he reportedly used a sword to physically threaten another woman at a home in a domestic violence incident.

On Feb. 9, Davis and a woman were shopping at a KARM store on Sherlake Lane in West Knox County when Davis got the victim’s car keys to her 2010 Dodge Shelby Charger out o her purse without her knowledge and when she was ready to leave the store, she found that Davis along with her car were gone. She was able to make it back to her residence and saw her car parked on one of her neighbor’s property and that the sound system in her car was attempted to be stolen; wires were cut and the speaker box/amplifier were removed from the trunk of the car and were in the back seat. Her car would not start and she had to replace the starter along with the battery after Davis had abandoned the car.

The victim was able to positively identify Davis from a photo lineup as the person who stole her car and the report states she said Davis did not have permission or consent to take her property.

Around a week later, on Feb. 17, officers responded to a domestic violence call at a West Knoxville residence where the victim told them her boyfriend, Joseph Davis, assaulted her by choking her and putting a sword to her throat. Davis had fled prior to officers’ arrival. The victim said Davis and she had been arguing about his infidelity when the argument turned physical; she said he grabbed her by the throat and started to squeeze his hand, choking her to the point where she started to lose her vision and when he let go, he grabbed one of his swords and put it to her throat, threatening to kill her. The victim said Davis then slammed her to the ground.

Officers issued an arrest warrant for Davis, who already had outstanding warrants for theft.

Authorities caught up to Davis Monday afternoon, Feb. 28, after he was spotted by law enforcement along Pleasant Ridge Road near the First Apostolic Church after walking out of the running trail of Victor Ashe Park. The officer observed Davis pinning his right hand to his front right side, “consistent with behavior of those possibly carrying a firearm,” the report states, so the officer initiated contact and asked to conduct a pat-down search. Davis consented and nothing was found. When the officer asked for his name and date of birth, the report states Davis gave the name, “Johnny Dickerson” and said he didn’t know his social security number. The officer ran a National Crime Information Center or NCIC check, a Tennessee Homeland Security check, and an Inform IQ check – none of which successfully identified him with the name and date of birth given by Davis to the officer.

When the officer asked Davis to place his hands behind his back, he complied, but as soon as the officer brought out the handcuffs, Davis pulled away from the officer’s control and fled west across Pleasant Ridge Road. The officer yelled “police, stop” at Davis as he pursued him. The officer was able to catch up to Davis and tackled him to the ground, giving verbal commands to give him his hands, with which Davis did not comply. The officer stayed on top of Davis until another officer arrived to assist. At that point, the officers wrestled Davis to get his hands and place them in handcuffs. Davis said his chest was hurting and Knoxville Fire Department responded to the scene. Davis was cleared by medical and said he didn’t want to go to the hospital.

Further investigation revealed Davis’ name along with the two outstanding warrants involving the crimes committed against the two women earlier in the month. Davis was booked into a Knox County detention facility on Tuesday morning and is scheduled for a bond hearing on Thursday, March 3 at 9 a.m.