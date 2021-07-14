Knoxville man charged in fatal strip club shooting

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Knoxville man is facing second-degree murder charges following a weekend shooting at a strip club that left one person dead.

The Knoxville Police Department Major Crimes Unit detectives have obtained a warrant charging Randolph Thomas Garner, 32, with second-degree murder for the shooting death of Broderick Gipson.

Officers responded to the Ball Gentleman’s Club on Alcoa Highway around 4 a.m. on July 11. Gipson was pronounced dead at the scene from a gunshot wound.

Two additional individuals showed up at area hospitals with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds after officers arrived at the scene, including 32-year-old Randolph Thomas Garner.

The warrant alleges that Garner brandished and fired a handgun during an altercation, fatally striking Gipson.

Garner was booked into the Roger D. Wilson Detention Facility following his release from the hospital on July 11 on unrelated outstanding warrants. His bond has been set at $150,000 for the second-degree murder charge.