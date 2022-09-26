MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Knoxville man has been arrested in connection to a series of car burglaries in Maryville and Blount County Sheriff’s Office investigators seek a second individual who may have more information on the crimes.

Cortland Dante Hedrick, 25, faces 11 counts of burglary of an auto by and four counts of identity theft.

Investigators arrested Hedrick following an investigation into 11 separate auto burglaries in the area of Best Road and Dominion Drive in the overnight hours of Sept. 16. The report stated that all of the vehicles were in the driveways and were unlocked.

(Courtesy of Blount County Sheriff’s Office)

The victims reported debit and credit cards, gift cards, wallets, cash and a firearm were stolen from the vehicles.

The Alcoa Police Department said that Hedrick used some of the stolen debit and credit cards to purchase items at a retail establishment in Alcoa. Police then charged Hedrick will four counts of identity theft.

Hedrick was released on bond totaling $75,000 Friday pending a hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court on Sept. 27 at 9 a.m.

The Blount County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for assistance in identifying another person seen here on security footage wearing a blue shirt and black hat who may have information regarding the auto burglaries.

There are multiple ways you can provide anonymous information to Crime Stoppers. You can call 865-215-7165 or **TIPS, and go online at www.easttnvalleycrimestoppers.org, via the free mobile app, P3 Tips, or on the East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers Facebook page. Tipsters can remain anonymous and are eligible to receive a cash reward.