KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Knoxville man is out on bond awaiting trial for the alleged rape of a 13-year-old in Anderson County.

Christopher M. Davidson, 25 of Knoxville was arrested on one count of aggravated statutory rape, according to information released by the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday.

Evidence that was sent to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation for testing. Those findings resulted in a presentation to the Grand Jury and, ultimately, in Davidson’s arrest.

Anderson County Sheriff Russell Barker praised the work of detective Darrell Slater on the case.

“Detective Slater pours his heart and soul into his job. He works tirelessly to bring perpetrators to justice. I am incredibly proud of the work he did on this case,” said Sheriff Barker.

Davidson was arrested and released the same day after posting $50,000 bond and will remain out on bond pending trial, the sheriff’s office said.