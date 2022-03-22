KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Knoxville man is facing years of prison time after a Knox County judge convicted him of second-degree murder in the March 2019 shooting death of the man’s girlfriend, which he said was accidental.

Court records state 47-year-old Timothy Dion Wells initially told officials his girlfriend had committed suicide, but later changed his story. A Knoxville Police Department investigator responded to a 911 call on March 31, 2019 regarding a deceased woman at a Pleasant Ridge Road residence.

Wells later changed his story stating he accidentally shot his girlfriend in the head while testing the safety feature on his handgun.

An expert in forensic tool mark analysis and firearm incident reconstruction testified the trajectory of the bullet was more consistent with a point-and-shoot scenario rather than an accidental firing. Investigators also discovered text messages from Wells to a woman who was not the victim, stating he would rather be in a relationship with her.

According to a press release, Judge Kyle Hixson discredited Wells’ stories about suicide and an accidental shooting and found him guilty as charged and convicted of second-degree murder.

The case sentencing is set for May 19 where Wells faces 15 – 25 years in prison without the possibility of parole.