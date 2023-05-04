KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Knoxville man has been handed a life sentence for the murder of his girlfriend in 2021.

Ronald Eugene Fox II

Ronald Eugene Fox II, 33, was convicted of first-degree murder, tampering with evidence and false reporting.

Constance Davidson, 37, was found shot and killed in her home on Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue on May 22, 2021.

According to the Knox County District Attorney’s Office, investigators learned through witness interviews that Davidson was unhappy and wanted to end her relationship with Fox.

The murder was among four deadly shootings in Knoxville over a weeklong period.

“I think need to work together to stop the violence,” Knoxville Mayor Indya Kincannon said at the time. “I am encouraged that people are coming forward to share information and police have been able to arrest a suspect in a very rapid fashion thanks to that information.”

Fox had claimed that he was not present at the time of the shooting. Gunpowder residue was found on his clothes by investigators.

Judge Steven Sword imposed a sentence of life in prison. In Tennessee, a life sentence means that the convict must serve 51 years in prison before he is eligible for parole.

Fox had prior felony convictions for attempted second-degree murder,

facilitation of aggravated robbery, and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.

“Through the hard work of everyone involved in this investigation, we were able to learn

the truth and hold this offender accountable,” said District Attorney General Charme Allen.