KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Knoxville man added to the Sexual Offender Registry after pleading guilty to molesting a child in 2005 has been convicted of the same offense, according to District Attorney Charme Allen.

Bryan Capps, 36

The DA’s office announced Wednesday that Bryan Anthony Capps, 36, was convicted of Sexual Battery by an Authority Figure, Sexual Battery and Violation of the Sex Offender Registry. Judge Steve Sword revoked his bond and ordered him into custody with a sentencing date set for December 8.

“At the sentencing hearing, we will seek a lengthy prison sentence so this offender cannot

harm another child,” said DA Allen in a statement.

Capps was convicted of the sexual molestation of a 14-year-old on Aug. 9, 2020 following a two-day trial, the DA’s office said. The case was investigated by the Knoxville Police Department.

The District Attorney’s Office confirmed Capps was placed on the Sex Offender Registry in 2008 after he pled guilty in a 2005 Sexual Battery case where he molested a 12-year-old child.

Sexual Battery by an Authority Figure is a Class C felony carrying a punishment between

three and six years. Sexual Battery and Violation of the Sex Offender Registry are Class

E felonies carrying a punishment of one to two years