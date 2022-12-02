KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Knoxville man will spend the rest of his life in prison after he was convicted of sex crimes against a child.

Joseph Steven Owen, 72, was sentenced Friday to 61 years in prison without the possibility of parole, the District Attorney General’s Office announced. Owen had pled guilty to two counts of rape of a child and three counts of aggravated sexual battery.

In January, the victim told a Knox County Sheriff’s Office deputy at the Family Justice Center that she had been sexually abused by Owen beginning when she was eight years old and the abuse continued for approximately two years.

The victim made a recorded phone call to Owen in which he made several admissions about performing sexual acts on the victim when she was eight, according to release from the District Attorney’s Office.

“The willingness of this victim to come forward and confront her abuser led to the conviction, and because of this conviction, this perpetrator will spend the rest of his life in prison,” said District Attorney General Charme Allen in the release.