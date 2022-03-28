KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Knoxville man will spend the rest of his life in prison after he was convicted of a fatal shooting during Fourth of July celebrations in 2020 while he was on parole.

Brandon Jamal McCaleb, 29, was at a Fourth of July celebration when people began to throw fireworks at each other. McCaleb became upset, went into the house, retrieved a firearm and fired at the victim. Prosecutors said the victim turned to run when he began shooting and was struck twice before he collapsed.

The victim was transported to the University of Tennessee Medical Center where he died four days later.

McCaleb was convicted of First Degree Murder, Attempted First Degree Murder, Employing a Firearm During the Commission of a Dangerous Felony, and Unlawful Possession of a Weapon. He was previously convicted of two counts of Attempted Second Degree Murder and was on parole at the time of the shooting.

He was sentenced to life in prison on the murder count, which means he must serve 51 years in prison before he is eligible for parole. A sentencing date for the remaining charges is set for May 26.

Due to prior convictions, McCaleb faces 25-40 years for the Attempted First Degree Murder count.

Employing a Firearm During the Commission of a Dangerous Felony carries a sentence of ten years that must run consecutive to the Attempted First Degree Murder count.

“The community is safer now that this repeat, violent offender is off the streets,” Knox County District Attorney General Charme Allen said.