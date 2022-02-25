KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A man was sentenced to life in prison after he was convicted of killing a man at and shooting a motel employee during an attempted robbery in 2020.

Johnathan Davis Jr., 21, of Knoxville, was convicted of first-degree murder, attempted second-degree murder, employing a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony, attempted especially aggravated robbery and aggravated burglary in concert.

Davis was sentenced to life in prison and must serve 51 years in prison before he is eligible for parole. He faces additional prison time at an April sentencing hearing.

John Townsend, 58, was shot and killed during a robbery at the Red Roof Inn on Central Avenue Pike in October 2020. Surveillance footage showed three individuals, one of whom was identified as Davis, go to a second-floor motel room rented by Townsend in order to rob him.

After the shooting inside the motel room, Davis and two others ran from the scene and encountered a hotel employee in the breezeway. Davis shot the employee once in the chest before continuing to flee.

“We will continue to aggressively prosecute gun violence in order to take shooters off the

streets and make our community safe,” said Knox County District Attorney General Charme Allen.