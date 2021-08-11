Knoxville man convicted on 2016 rape charges

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Knoxville man has been convicted on 2016 rape charges alleging that he raped a woman after meeting her on an online dating site.

51-year-old Tony Darrell Manning was convicted of rape, aggravated assault, and two counts of attempted rape on August 11. His case is set for sentencing on Sept. 17.

According to District Attorney General Charme Allen, during Manning’s two-day trial, prosecutors explained to the jury that in July of 2016, officers with the Knoxville Police Department responded to a reported rape at a residence on Parkview Avenue.

The victim told officers that she had met Manning through an online dating service, and during their relationship, he became controlling over her. On July 25, 2016, he assaulted her, choked her, and threw her. Days later, he came home from work and found the victim asleep, and raped her.

After he left for work the next morning the victim reported the rape to law enforcement.

“We were able to hold this offender accountable thanks to the courage of the victim who came forward and testified against her abuser,” said DA Charme Allen.