KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Knoxville man could face life in prison after he was convicted of child exploitation offenses in a four-day federal trial.

Glenn Fred Glatz, 67 was convicted of four counts of production of child pornography, three counts of transferring obscene material, one count of receipt of child pornography and one count of possession of child pornography on July 28.

According to the news release, prosecutors found evidence of Glatz used a website called DeviantArt to “entice two young girls aged 13 and 14 into sending him lascivious images and videos of themselves over the internet.”

They found that Glatz sent inappropriate images and videos of himself to the young girls. Cell phone images and videos of the victims were found on Glatz’s phone.

Forensic examination of his phone revealed other child pornography images of

similarly aged female children.

Glatz’s sentencing is set for Dec. 5, 2023 at 11 a.m. He is facing a life sentence in prison and other penalties.

The federal case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative launched in 2006 to combat child sexual exploitation and abuse by the Department of Justice.