KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Knoxville man is facing 15 charges including aggravated statutory rape following a Knox County Sheriff’s Office investigation that began in November 2022.

Taquan Aruel Lane-Austin, 28, was arrested on April 24 on multiple charges. In a press release, a sheriff’s office spokesperson said he tried to flee on foot from deputies attempting to make the arrest. He was taken into custody after a short foot pursuit without further incident.

Taquan Aruel Lane-Austin. (Knox County Sheriff’s Office)

KCSO said the investigation began on November 11, 2022 when they were notified about an aggravated statutory rape that occurred. The victim was under the age of 18.

Based on additional evidence found during the investigation, investigators believe he might be involved in more related cases with other juvenile victims.

He was indicted on April 20, 2023 by a grand jury on the following charges:

Six counts of aggravated statutory rape

Five counts of sexual exploitation of a minor

Three counts of especially aggravated sexual exploitation of a minor

One count of aggravated sexual exploitation of a minor

KCSO investigators are trying to identify any other victims. Anyone with information on Lane-Austin is urged to contact Detective Chris Allison at the Knox County Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes Division at 865-215-3727.