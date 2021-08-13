Knoxville man faces 17 charges after stolen vehicle crash kills one, injures others

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Knoxville man faces more than a dozen criminal charges including vehicular homicide after a stolen vehicle crash left one person dead and others injured in December of 2020.

A grand jury has returned 17 charges on Christopher Martin Swann, 37, who is accused of causing a deadly Dec. 5 crash on Maryville Pike.

According to a report obtained by WATE 6 News, Swann was traveling on Maryville Pike and crossed the double solid yellow line, striking another vehicle head-on. This was after Swann allegedly committed a hit-and-run crash near Henley Street Bridge at Blount Avenue.

Four people in the second crash, including two children, were injured and transported to UT Medical Center for treatment. The passenger in the vehicle driven by Swann, 31-year-old Courtney Rose, died as a result of injuries sustained in the crash.

Swann, a convicted felon, was also transported to UT Medical with non-life-threatening injuries.

The vehicle Swann was driving was reported stolen out of Memphis. Officer discovered a handgun and drugs during a search of the vehicle. His arraignment in criminal court is set for August 17.

Swann faces the following charges: