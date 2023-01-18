KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A federal jury on Wednesday found a Knoxville man guilty of committing multiple counts of robbery, carjacking and firearms offenses that, together, are punishable by more than 100 years in prison.

DeShawn Whited, 25, was arrested after multiple convenience stores and restaurants were robbed in Knoxville. Police arrested Whited at a grocery store after an armed carjacking along Gay Street near Magnolia Avenue in January 2021.

Deshawn Whited

The evidence presented at trial included witness testimony, surveillance footage from multiple businesses across the Knoxville area, and physical, forensic and digital evidence, including items of clothing, firearms, cell phone information, and DNA.

“Preventing violent crime and addressing it after it occurs will always be the top priority of the Knoxville Police Department. I am proud of the many members of our department who were involved in this investigation from the beginning and helped see it through to this conclusion. Their efforts and contributions ensured the removal of a violent individual from the streets of Knoxville,” said Chief Paul Noel, Knoxville Police Department.

After a four-day trial, Whited was convicted on four counts of Hobbs Act Robbery, one count of Attempted Hobbs Act Robbery, one count of carjacking, four counts of brandishing a weapon in furtherance of a crime of violence, and one count of felon in possession of the a firearm.

Law enforcement agencies participating in the joint investigation and prosecution of Whited include the FBI Safe Streets Task Force and the Knoxville Police Department’s Violent Crime Unit and Organized Crime Unit, as well as Knoxville Police Department Patrol Officers and Forensic Crime Scene Technicians.