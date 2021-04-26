Knoxville man faces up to 152 years in prison for robberies and carjacking

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — DeShawn Whited, 23, was arraigned April 22 on six counts of Hobbs Act robbery, one count of carjacking, seven counts of brandishing a firearm, and one count of felon in possession of a firearm.

According to an indictment, between Dec. 2 and Jan. 20 Whited robbed convenience stores and restaurants across Knoxville. The indictment also alleges that on Jan. 20 Whited committed a carjacking. The indictment alleges that Whited committed these crimes by brandishing a gun and threatening his victims.

If convicted for the Hobbs Act robberies, Whited faces up to 152 years imprisonment combined for each of the offenses. The robberies along carry up 20 years imprisonment. The robberies and and the carjacking also include a fine of up to $250,000 each according to the Department of Justice’s U.S. Attorney’s Office in the Eastern District of Tennessee.

Whited was previously indicted by a federal grand jury on March 17, and his trial is set for June 29.