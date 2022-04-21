KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A 23-year-old Knoxville man is facing aggravated kidnapping charges after a woman in the car he was driving texted 911.

Troy Lamont Martin, 23, was charged with two counts of aggravated kidnapping and possession of a firearm during commission of felony.

According to a police report, officers responded to the area of Edgewood Avenue at North Broadway before noon on April 19 after 911 dispatchers received a text alleging Martin would not let her or her one-year-old child out the car he was driving despite several requests to do so.

Officials located the victim and initiated a traffic stop on the vehicle. Martin did not comply with multiple orders to exit the vehicle. With both arms out of the window, Martin told the officers “you come get me out.”

He was taken into custody and a loaded firearm was found in the vehicle between Martin and the victim. Martin admitted to ownership of the weapon.

The arrest report states Martin yelled degrading remarks and threats continuously about the woman and her child while in the backseat of the cruiser.

Martin is set to appear in court on May 24.