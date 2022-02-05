KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A man is facing charges after allegedly exposed himself to multiple people at two separate businesses.

Carvell Dabbs, 30, of Knoxville, was charged with two counts of indecent exposure after reports from the Knox County Sheriff’s Office say he exposed his genitals to at least two different women over the course of six months.

The first incident happened in June at the Food City on Western Avenue. The report says Dabbs approached a woman who was sitting in her car and exposed himself to her.

The second incident was in December at the Family Bubble Laundromat. A woman said Dabbs followed her around the building before exposing his genitals. The victim said she yelled at him until he left the building.

Both women were able to pick Dabbs out of a lineup.

Indecent exposure is a class B misdemeanor and is punishable by up to six months in prison and a fine of up to $500.