Knoxville man identified as victim in shooting at gentlemen’s club

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Police have identified the victim in the fatal shooting that occurred in the early morning hours Sunday at the Ball Gentlemen’s Club on Alcoa Highway. Two others also suffered injuries in the incident, according to a press release.

The Knoxville Police Department said Monday that the victim has been identified as Broderick Gipson, 36, of Knoxville. No arrests have been made and those responsible remain at large.

KPD also said Monday the investigation, which is being led by KPD Major Crimes Unit detectives, determined that multiple individuals fired shots during the incident. KPD said in addition to the victim who was pronounced dead at the scene, after officers arrived on site, it was reported that two additional people showed up at area hospitals with gunshot wounds.

The two adult males suffered non-life-threatening injuries. At this time, KPD said no suspects have been arrested or charged for their role in the shooting and the investigation is continuing.