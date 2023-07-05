KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Knoxville man has been arrested on felony and misdemeanor charges in connection to the riot at the U.S. Capitol following the 2020 presidential election, the U.S. Department of Justice announced.

Michael Asbury, 43, of Knoxville, is charged with the felony obstruction of law enforcement during a civil disorder and misdemeanor offenses of entering or remaining on restricted grounds without lawful authority to do so, disorderly or disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds, and disorderly conduct in a Capitol building.

He was arrested in Lenoir City and made an initial appearance in federal court on Wednesday, June 28.

Asbury is accused of working with other rioters to push his body back and forth in a concerted ‘heave-ho’ movement against law enforcement officers in the lower west tunnel entrance of the Capitol building. According to court documents, he can be seen on security footage handing a police riot shield and a stun gun to other rioters.

Still image from “Patriots STORM” video depicting Asbury on Capitol grounds. Photo: FBI

Still image from “Patriots STORM” video depicting ASBURY on the media tower on the west front of Capitol grounds. PHoto: FBI

Still image from Capitol building surveillance footage at 2:49:25 pm, depicting ASBURY at the entrance of the tunnel. Photo: FBI

Still image from Capitol building surveillance footage at 2:50:39 pm, depicting ASBURY inside the tunnel participating in a heave-ho effort against the police line. Photo; FBI

Still image from Capitol building surveillance footage at 2:53:30 pm, depicting ASBURY (red) at the mouth the tunnel handing a police riot shield (blue) to the rioters behind him. Photo: FBI

Still image from the footage of journalist Jon Farina depicting ASBURY inside the tunnel holding a law enforcement shield over his head at approximately 2:53:30 pm. Photo: FBI

Still image from Capitol building surveillance footage at 2:53:57 pm, depicting ASBURY (red) handing another rioter a stun gun (yellow), identifiable by a small red light. Photo: FBI

Still image from Sg.t Bogner’s BWC footage depicting ASBURY at the police line inside the tunnel at 2:56:41 p.m. Photo: FBI

Still image from Farina’s footage depicting ASBURY and Sgt. Bogner inside the tunnel at approximately 2:56:41 p.m. Photo; FBI

Still image from Capitol building surveillance footage at 3:00:28 pm, depicting ASBURY (red) and Mehaffie (purple) at the mouth the tunnel. Photo: FBI

Still image from St. Cyr’s video depicting ASBURY beyond the doors to the Capitol building at approximately 3:04:07 pm. Photo: FBI

Still image from Capitol building surveillance footage at 3:17:04 pm, capturing ASBURY at the mouth of the tunnel. Photo: FBI

Court documents show that an online tip was submitted to the FBI on January 13, 2021, after the witness viewed a video on Asbury’s personal Facebook page depicting him on Capitol grounds on January 6, 2021.

Asbury admitted to attending the rally for President Donald Trump and moving with the crowd to the Capitol building but denied entering the Capitol or committing violence during a Jan. 17, 2021 interview with FBI agents.

Agents interviewed another witness in March 2021 who reported viewing two videos posted by Asbury on Facebook showing him cursing at law enforcement. They also said they saw Asbury’s photo on the FBI’s wanted list in connection to the riot and said he was wearing a tan Carhartt coat.

The FBI obtained records from Asbury’s Facebook accounts, including private messages and public comments he made discussing his presence at the capitol.

Using witness accounts and DMV records, agents were able to identify Asbury through video analysis.

More than 1,000 people from nearly all 50 states have been charged in relation to the capitol riot, including several from Tennessee.