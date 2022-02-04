KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A 22-year-old Knoxville man has pleaded guilty to providing a handgun to Anthony Thompson Jr., the 17-year-old student killed in a shooting last year at Austin-East Magnet High School.

Kelvon Foster, 22, pleaded guilty Friday to making false or fictitious statements in connection with the purchase of a firearm, informally referred to as “straw purchasing.”

He will be sentenced on Thursday, June 30. Foster faces a prison sentence of up to 10 years, $250,000 in fines, and up to three years on supervised release.

The initial arrest warrant stated Thompson went April 5 to Harvey’s Pistol & Pawn and met with Foster. Thompson viewed the handguns for sale and left the pawnshop. Foster then purchased a handgun and met with Thompson later that day. Foster admitted to exchanging the pistol for cash and marijuana.

Knoxville Police responded April 12 to Austin-East High School as part of a domestic violence investigation. Thompson was carrying the pistol when officers attempted to apprehend him in a bathroom. Officers fatally shot Thompson during a struggle after they saw the gun on his person.

Thompson’s gun, which was confirmed to have been bought by Foster, discharged during the altercation and struck a nearby trash can.