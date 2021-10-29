KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A 32-year-old man received a life sentence four years to the day after he shot and killed a man he believed was responsible for his brother’s death.

Phillip Jerome Locke was convicted Friday of first-degree murder, especially aggravated robbery, carjacking, possession of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony, and unlawful possession of a firearm. Locke must spend at least 51 years in prison before he can meet with the parole board under current Tennessee law.

According to the Knox County District Attorney General’s Office. on Oct. 29, 2017, Locke lured his victim under the guise of a drug deal and convinced him to drive to Baker Avenue. Once on Baker Avenue Locke shot his victim three times in the head.

Locke then left his victim in the street and drove over him while leaving the scene.

“Dangerous, violent offenders who have so little regard for human life deserve to spend the rest of their lives in prison to make sure others in our community are not victimized,” said District Attorney General Charme Allen.

Locke believed his victim was responsible for his brother’s death a month prior in a separate shooting.

The life sentence stems from the first-degree murder charge only. Sentencing for the remaining counts will be held Dec. 13. Prosecutors will seek to run the sentences for the additional counts consecutive to Locke’s life sentence.

Locke has seven prior felony convictions including three convictions for aggravated robbery, three

convictions for attempted aggravated robbery, and one conviction for possession with intent to sell cocaine.