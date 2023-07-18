KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Knoxville man was sentenced to two years in prison for a health care fraud scheme that caused Medicare to pay more than $400,000, according to the Department of Justice and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

The DOJ said in a release that Ian P. Clarke, 43, of Knoxville, was sentenced on July 14 after agreeing to plead guilty to conspiracy to commit health care fraud. He was also ordered to pay $411,963 of restitution to Medicare and fined $44,258.

Clarke managed the day-to-day operations of TN Premier Care, a medical clinic in East Tennessee. As part of the plea agreement, Clarke admitted to paying kickbacks to coconspirators in exchange for signed doctors’ orders for medical equipment that was medically unnecessary.

According to the DOJ, Clarke provided durable medical equipment to Medicare beneficiaries across the country who did not want or need it, these equipment orders were then submitted to Medicare for reimbursement on behalf of TN Premier Care.

The FBI said these orders were obtained from “leads,” that consisted of recorded calls between a call-center employee or telemarketer and a Medicare beneficiary, who provided their Medicare information during the call.

The “leads” were then provided to doctors who used the information to create a completed durable medical equipment order, even though they may have no relationship with the patient, had no physical examination, and not have been medically necessary, the FBI said. Sometimes, these orders were made based solely on a short telephone conversation, the FBI added.

According to the FBI, Clarke and his coconspirators created sham contracts and documentation that disguised kickbacks paid to the coconspirators as legitimate payments for marketing and consulting services. Clarke also opened a separate bank account to pay the kickbacks and receive reimbursement checks from Medicare in TN Premier Care’s name.

The DOJ said between July 2018 and May 2019, Clarke caused the submission of approximately $778,429 in claims to Medicare for durable medical equipment orders on behalf of TN Premier, and Medicare paid TN Premier Care approximately $411,963.

After he is released, the DOJ said Clarke will be on a supervised release for two years.