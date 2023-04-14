KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Knoxville man was sentenced to 60 years in prison after he pled guilty to producing child pornography.

Andrew Stephen Couch, 37, was charged with two counts of production of child pornography according to the Department of Justice. Couch pled guilty to the charges in exchange for an agreement that he would serve 60 years in prison and, after his release he would be on a lifetime supervised release, the DOJ release states.

Couch will also be required to register with state sex offender registries and comply with special sex offender conditions during his supervised release according to the DOJ.

The release states that a search warrant was conducted on Couch’s home in December 2019 after a report was received that Couch was distributing child pornography. The DOJ said authorities seized Couch’s cell phone and forensically examined it where they found multiple videos of Couch engaging in sexually explicit acts with a four-and-a-half-year-old child who was visiting his home.

The release also states that there were thousands of other images and videos of child pornography of unidentified children on Couch’s cell phone.

The indictment bringing charges against Couch was the result of an investigation by the Knoxville Police Department, Internet Crimes Against Children Unit and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, Homeland Security Investigations.