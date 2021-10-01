KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Knoxville man with a history of domestic abuse will spend the next 12 years behind bars. Nicklaus Edward Brush, 41, was sentenced Friday after being found guilty of aggravated kidnapping and domestic assault, third offense, in August.

“Historically, we see more warrants for domestic-related crimes than any other offense,” said Knox County District Attorney General Charme Allen. “Unfortunately, we have seen that trend continue during the last year.”

Brush held his girlfriend against her will at their residence after kicking and punching her until she began to bleed. According to testimony, Brush told the victim to put a blanket over her head and would not allow her to leave for four hours as he carried a gun around the residence throughout the day.

The following day, Brush drove the victim to a restaurant on Chapman Highway. When he went inside, the woman ran into a neighboring business and called 911.

Brush will serve the full sentence without the possibility of parole.