Knoxville man sentenced to 15 years in prison on child pornography charges

Crime and Courts

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A judge’s gavel is shown in a file photo. (Credit: iStock / Getty Images Plus)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Knoxville man will spend the next 15 years behind bars for advertising and distributing child pornography on the internet. Daniel Logan Brown, 24, will then spend 10 years on supervised probation and will be required to register with the state sex offender registry. He is also required to pay $60,000 in restitution to the victims.

Brown pleaded guilty and was sentenced Friday by Judge Thomas A. Varlan in U.S. district court.

According to documents filed in the case, Brown’s online storage accounts contained thousands of files of child pornography for others to download.

The case was jointly investigated by the Knoxville Police Department’s Internet Crimes Against Children Unit and the Department of Homeland Security, Homeland Security Investigations.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest News Videos

Knoxville man arrested for allegedly pointing gun at driver during road rage incident

Tennessee leaders speak out against Biden's vaccine mandate

Rural Metro: No injuries in overnight house fire

Family of motorcyclist killed in crash speaks

Knoxville school shows support to family of employee struck, killed by car

Seven arrested after investigation into Jefferson County drug house