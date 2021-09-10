Knoxville man sentenced to 15 years in prison on child pornography charges

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Knoxville man will spend the next 15 years behind bars for advertising and distributing child pornography on the internet. Daniel Logan Brown, 24, will then spend 10 years on supervised probation and will be required to register with the state sex offender registry. He is also required to pay $60,000 in restitution to the victims.

Brown pleaded guilty and was sentenced Friday by Judge Thomas A. Varlan in U.S. district court.

According to documents filed in the case, Brown’s online storage accounts contained thousands of files of child pornography for others to download.

The case was jointly investigated by the Knoxville Police Department’s Internet Crimes Against Children Unit and the Department of Homeland Security, Homeland Security Investigations.