KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A Knoxville man will spend the next 25 years behind bars for producing child pornography.

Eugene Charles McGrath, 55, was sentenced Thursday in U.S. District Court after reaching a plea agreement. Upon his release from prison McGrath will be on supervised release for life, register with state sex offender registries, and comply with special sex offender conditions.

According to court documents, McGrath produced child porn of at least two minors under 10 years of age between 2006 and 2020. He was also in possession of 103 images and 11 videos of other child

pornography.

The case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative launched in May 2006, by the Department of Justice to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse. The case was investigated by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and the Knoxville Police Department.