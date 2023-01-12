KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Knoxville man has been sentenced to more than 30 years in prison after being found guilty of raping a nine-year-old.

Albert Franklin Thompkins, Jr., 46, was convicted of two counts of Rape of a Child and two counts of Aggravated Sexual Battery according to the Knox County District Attorney’s Office. He has been sentenced to serve 33 years in prison without the possibility of parole.

During a trial in November, Assistant District Attorneys Ashley McDermott and Heather Good showed that the abuse continued from June 2019 to April 2021. According to the prosecutors, Thompkins would babysit the victim at his house while she completed her virtual school assignments. While the victim was at his house, Thompkins would assault the child according to the DA’s Office.

The victim would share the abuse with a family member. The family member reported it to the police. During an interview with Knoxville police, Thompkins made several incriminating admissions. The victim was interviewed by ChildHelp of East Tennessee.

“It takes a great deal of strength for a victim to come forward and confront their abuser,” said DA Charme Allen. “The courage of this child had ensured this offender will be off our streets for several decades.”

According to the DA’s office, Thompkins had prior felony criminal convictions for Aggravated Assault and the Sale of Counterfeit Controlled Substances.