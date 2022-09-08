KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Knoxville man wanted on multiple felony warrants was arrested Wednesday after he attempted to flee from a traffic stop.

Officers attempted to initiate a traffic stop when the passenger, identified as 21-year-old William North, ran from the car and into an apartment in the 300 block of McConnell Street.

He was found hiding under a bed inside the apartment and was taken into custody. An AM-15 rifle was on the bed where North was found hiding. A loaded handgun and narcotics including heroin and cocaine were also found during a search of the apartment, police said.

North had 10 outstanding warrants out of Knox County, including four for aggravated assault, one for especially aggravated kidnapping, one for aggravated stalking and another for aggravated kidnapping.

North also faces charges new drug and weapon charges following his arrest Wednesday, as well as one count of evading arrest.