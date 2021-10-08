KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Knoxville man who had previously appeared on the show, “90 Day Fiancé” has been convicted by a Knox County jury for a domestic abuse incident involving his then-fiancée in June 2019 in which he had been facing multiple charges. The victim had suffered a concussion from the man’s assault.

According to the Knox County District Attorney General’s Office, Geoffrey Ian Paschel, 44, was convicted of aggravated kidnapping, domestic assault and interference with emergency calls. Judge Kyle Hixson revoked Paschel’s bond and ordered him to be taken into custody.

“With October being Domestic Violence Awareness Month, I hope that this conviction shows victims that we will fight for them and hold their abuser accountable,” said Knox County District Attorney General Charme Allen. “Victims of domestic abuse can contact the Family Justice Center for victim services, and members of the community can also contact them to see how they can help end domestic violence.”

The Knox County Sheriff’s Office responded on the night of June 9, 2019, to a call for a domestic disturbance in the Rocky Hill neighborhood of West Knoxville, where the victim told officers Paschel had assaulted her in her home.

The victim shared with deputies that Paschel had grabbed her by the neck and slammed her head against the wall several times, threw her to the ground and dragged her. She also said Paschel had taken her phone and did not allow her to leave the residence, but she was able to flee to a neighbor’s house after Paschel had fallen asleep. The victim had several bruises, cuts, abrasions and was later diagnosed with a concussion.

During Paschel’s trial this week, he testified that the victim’s bruises were self-inflicted. The DA’s office noted in its release that the jury discredited his testimony and found him guilty as charged.

The DA’s office also said Friday that aggravated kidnapping is a Class B felony and because of Paschel’s criminal history, Paschel is considered a Range II offender facing a sentence between 12-20 years in prison without the possibility of parole.

Paschel also has convictions out of Blount County for possession with intent to sell a Schedule I controlled substance and possession with intent to sell Schedule II cocaine. He also has two federal drug trafficking convictions out of the Eastern District of Texas.

Paschel is set to be sentenced Dec. 3.