Knoxville man who attacked ex-girlfriend given 11-year prison sentence

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Knoxville man who attacked his ex-girlfriend will spend 11 years behind bars.

Austin Kane Rudd, 25, plead guilty to two counts of aggravated assault and one count of possession with intent to sell methamphetamine over .5 grams.

Officers responded to a domestic disturbance on March 6. The victim stated that Rudd kicked in her front door, threw a plate of food at her, and started punching her in the head. Rudd then started hitting the victim with a broom handle and choking the victim until she started feeling light-headed. The victim was able to break free and call 911.

Rudd fled the scene. He resurfaced a few days later when he tracked the victim down in her car near West Town Mall. Rudd told the victim that if she did not pull her car over he was going to ram her. Rudd also told her that if she did not have sex with him, he was going to kick her teeth in and then kill her and her children.

Officers apprehended Rudd near the O’Charley’s on Kingston Pike when he attempted to flee in his vehicle again but struck a parked car.

After making bond for those two aggravated assaults, Rudd was stopped on April 18 in the parking lot of West Town Mall. Rudd was located in a stolen Mustang. During a search of the Mustang, officers located drugs and drug paraphernalia, including methamphetamine.

Rudd insisted that officers look in his phone to prove the Mustang was not stolen. After providing his passcode, officers found messages both arranging drug transactions and discussing removing the VIN on the Mustang so it could be legally registered.

“Over the last several years, more warrants have been sworn out charging domestic-related crimes than any other offense in Knox County, with law enforcement responding to a domestic call every thirty minutes,” District Attorney Charme Allen said. “We are glad that this agreement provided for the safety of this victim.”