Knoxville man who spit on police officers charged with assaulting first responders

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Knoxville man is facing several charges including five counts of assault on a first responder after resisting arrest and allegedly spitting on officers several times.

According to the arrest report, 35-year-old Arion Wooten was approached by law enforcement on the evening of Aug. 3 after he was seen spray-painting a fence along Wall Avenue by witnesses. The officer approached Wooten and questioned him about the vandalism, and if he had any spray paint in his possession, which agitated him.

He then began to walk away from the officer, and that’s when the officer called for backup and followed him. While waiting on backup, Wooten spit in the officer’s face and started yelling in Market Square. Once backup arrived, law enforcement attempted to take him into custody.

Wooten resisted and attempted to kick two officers. Eventually, they were able to take him into custody and took him to a nearby fire station. When they arrived, an officer tried to take a picture of Wooten and asked him if he was okay, he then spit at the officer, and some of the spit went into the officer’s mouth.

He’s been charged with five counts of assault on a first responder, disorderly conduct, and resisting arrest. Wooten is set be arraigned on Thursday, Aug. 19.