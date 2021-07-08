Knoxville man with link to missing woman arrested following police search

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Desheena Kyle, 26, has been missing for nearly a month and Knoxville Police say that they believe she could be in danger. On Wednesday, KPD had several units at the scene of her former boyfriend, John Bassett, to serve an arrest warrant.

According to police records, Bassett, 28, had dated Kyle in the past. He was arrested Wednesday night on a warrant and court records show he is being held in jail on several drug charges. Arrest records indicate Bassett was arrested on a felony charge of possession with intent to sell or deliver cocaine; which was also listed as a violation of probation.

According to court records from July 2014, Bassett and Kyle got into a physical fight and he hit her at the home that was searched on Wednesday. Bassett reportedly hit her in the side of the head as she tried to leave the home, and when she tried to take off in a car, Bassett allegedly hit the window of her car with a rock and broke it causing her more injury. He was arrested for the incident but charges were later dropped.