KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A man has been arrested on felony weapon and drug charges as part of an investigation led by the Knoxville Police Department’s Organized Crime Unit and DEA Task Force officers.

Forty-nine-year-old David Jordan was arrested on Tuesday, Sept. 27. A release from KPD says the investigation began after the 7th Judicial District Crime Task Force identified Jordan “as a source of supply in the Western Avenue area.” The arrest came after officers reportedly became aware that Jordan was traveling with a large amount of methamphetamine.

Officers were able to locate Jordan and conducted a traffic stop at 3930 Western Avenue. A search of his truck, after a K-9 officer detected the smell of narcotics, uncovered eight ounces of suspected meth according to KPD.

After the traffic stop, Organized Crime investigators and KPD Special Operations Squad and DEA agents executed a state search warrant at Jordan’s home on Keith Avenue. This search led officers to find “two loaded handguns, approximately two pounds of suspected meth, around two ounces of suspected heroin, and a fully operational marijuana grow operation,” according to KPD.

Jordan was charged with the following:

Convicted Felon in Possession of a Weapon

Possession of a Firearm During a Dangerous Felony

Sale and Delivery of Meth

Sale and Delivery of Heroin

Manufacture of Marijuana

Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

KPD added that he also has a prior federal felony conviction for conspiracy to distribute controlled substances in Michigan as well as a prior state felony drug distribution conviction in Pennsylvania.