KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — An investigation is in the early stages, the Knoxville Police Department says, after one man was found dead from an apparent gunshot at an East Knoxville home early Wednesday morning. Two other men believed to have been involved in the incident were later found injured from gunshot wounds.

The KPD Violent Crimes Unit is leading the investigation. According to KPD, around 2 a.m. Wednesday, officers responded to a reported shooting that occurred outside a home in the 2700 block of East Fifth Avenue. Arriving officers found a man dead from an apparent gunshot. Officers were told that multiple people were seen running away from the scene after the shooting occurred.

KPD says a short time later, a man was dropped off by a black Ford sedan at the University of Tennessee Medical Center with a non-life threatening gunshot wound. The car left the hospital but was later located on Chapman Highway by the Knox County Sheriff’s Office.

Inside the Ford, another man with a non-life threatening gunshot wound was found by KCSO deputies and he was taken to UT Medical Center for treatment. No suspects have been identified and investigators have not yet released the identity of the deceased man.

The investigation is in the early stages, according to KPD, and its VCU investigators are continuing to interview possible witnesses. Anyone with information is urged to contact the East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers.

There are multiple ways you can provide anonymous information to Crime Stoppers. You can call 865-215-7165 or **TIPS, and go online at www.easttnvalleycrimestoppers.org, via the free mobile app, P3 Tips, or on the East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers Facebook page. Tipsters can remain anonymous and are eligible to receive a cash reward.