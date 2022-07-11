KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A 19-year-old has died and a 14-year-old is facing reckless homicide charges in Knoxville after an investigation at a West Knox home on Mossy Oaks Lane, according to the Knoxville Police Department.

KPD officers responded to a call for a reported self-inflicted gunshot on Monday around 7 a.m., finding a 19-year-old man dead from an apparent gunshot wound. However, after a continued investigation by the KPD Violent Crimes Unit, investigators determined the gunshot wound was not self-inflicted.

A 14-year-old boy was found inside the home by the responding KPD officers and he was taken into custody on reckless homicide charges. The circumstances surrounding the incident nor the identities of the teenagers are not yet available as investigators work the scene.

This is a developing story. Download the WATE 6 News app to get updates sent to your phone.

KPD said just before 1 p.m. Monday that the investigation remains ongoing and all involved parties are accounted for at this time.