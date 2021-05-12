Knoxville Police: Armed suspect arrested after police interception as he was chasing woman

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Knoxville Police says one man is in custody following a pursuit in which officers had intercepted him as he was chasing a female victim after she had called police and was attempting to get away from him.

According to the Knoxville Police Department, at around 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday, KPD officers responded to an active disturbance at a residence in the 2700 block of Jersey Avenue. The female victim called to report that a male she had recently met was at her residence and attempting to break into the residence.

Before officers arrived, the victim left through the back of her residence and got into her vehicle to leave. The suspect then got into his vehicle and proceeded to aggressively chase the victim.

KPD says at one point, the suspect allegedly struck the passenger side of the victim’s vehicle and pointed a firearm at the victim and her vehicle.

The suspect continued to chase the victim back to Sutherland Avenue, traveling eastbound near Victory Street, where officers were already on the scene of another call. As the victim passed that location, KPD officers intercepted the suspect, who was still following the victim at a high rate of speed.

Officers attempted to stop the suspect’s vehicle and as the suspect continued, the suspect struck an SUV near the entrance to John Tarleton Park. Following that collision, the suspect exited his disabled vehicle and fled on foot.

The suspect, identified as 30-year-old Jack Bolden of Knoxville, was taken into custody a short time later in the 2900 block of Brock Street without further incident.

KPD said a search of the suspect vehicle revealed a loaded handgun.

A records check also revealed that the suspect had a previous felony conviction.

KPD said Bolden was subsequently charged with aggravated assault, convicted felon in possession of a handgun, evading arrest and reckless endangerment.

The driver of the SUV that was struck by the suspect vehicle was not injured.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.