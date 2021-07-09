Knoxville Police arrest 2 from Detroit on drug charges

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Police investigators arrested two people from Detroit after a drug investigation in North Knoxville. Knoxville Police Community Engagement Response Team officers were conducting a saturation effort in the area of Depot Avenue, Central Street and Magnolia Avenue on Thursday, June 8, when officers stopped a vehicle on Magnolia near Gay Street.

Officers seized 15 grams of crystal meth, four grams of crack cocaine, six grams of heroin and 22 grams of marijuana during the search of the vehicle. All of the drugs were individually packaged for resale.

The two occupants were identified as 38-year-old Travae Harris and 60-year-old Tracy Shellie, both of Detroit. They face multiple drug-related offenses.

“The DEA has seen this trend throughout the years, a lot of it has to do with Detroit being a source city of narcotics,” special agent Brett Pritts with the Drug Enforcement Administration told WATE in 2019.

“I’ve talked to some people about the history between Knoxville and Detroit and some people have told me that decades ago when the auto industry was booming in Detroit, a lot of Knoxville people moved to the Detroit area and some of their family members and friends remained behind so there was always this connectivity,” Pitts said.